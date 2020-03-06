All 83 Samples Tested for Coronavirus Yesterday are Negative

March 6, 2020, Friday
Bulgaria: All 83 Samples Tested for Coronavirus Yesterday are Negative www.pixabay.com

All 83 samples tested for coronavirus yesterday are negative. This was reported by the Military Medical Academy.

19 samples were examined at the Military Medical Academy, 30 - at the National Reference Laboratory and 34 at the Laboratory in Stara Zagora.

Tags: Bulgarians, samples, Coronavirus, COVID-19
