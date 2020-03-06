Two Bulgarians in Sydney have been in Contact with a Man who Tested Positive for a COVID-19

We received information from the Australian authorities about two people who were in contact with another person who tested positive for the new coronavirus because they were in the same flight. The flight was from Doha to Sydney. This is what Health Inspector Angel Kunchev said.

We found their coordinates, only one of them is currently in Bulgaria. "The man is feeling good, Kunchev said. The girl who works in Australia and was in contact with the infected person has not returned to Bulgaria and we have no information about her condition," he said.