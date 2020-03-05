Desislava Taneva and Herro Mustafa Discussed Cooperation in the Field of Agriculture

The good cooperation in the field of agriculture between Bulgaria and the USA will continue in the future. This was made clear during a meeting between Minister of Agriculture, Food and Forestry Desislava Taneva and US Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Bulgaria Herro Mustafa.

Minister Taneva pointed out that Bulgaria is currently exporting cheese to the USA. "Bulgaria has fulfilled all the requirements of the procedure for issuing a milk export certificate and is awaiting its finalization," said the Minister of Agriculture, the Ministry of Agriculture and Foods of the Republic of Bulgaria reported.

Desislava Taneva introduced US Ambassador Herro Mustafa to the debate on the Green Deal in the new Common Agricultural Policy. "Our efforts are towards those green practices and new environmentally friendly technologies that can be effective and workable," said the Agriculture Minister. She announced that next week the ministry is also organizing the first wide-ranging discussion with the industry on the forthcoming "From farm to table - sustainable food production" strategy.

In 2019, the agricultural trade between Bulgaria and the US amounted to USD 135.2 million, which is 23.4% more than the previous year. The leading agricultural products in Bulgarian exports to the US market over the last three years are sunflower, tobacco and cheese, as well as plants used mainly in perfumery and medicine.

