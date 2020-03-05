Bulgaria: Flu Epidemic Declared as of 6 until 11 March
www.pixabay.com
A flu epidemic is being declared throughout the country as of 6 March, Friday, until 11 March, Wednesday.
This means schools, and pregnancy and post-natal counselling centres will be closed, preventive medical check-ups and vaccinations will be suspended, as will elective surgery and visiting hours at hospitals, BNR reported.
It is advisable for kindergartens to remain open, with a mandatory medical check-up at the door, as well as reinforced measures for cleaning and disinfecting the premises.
