Bulgaria: Flu Epidemic Declared as of 6 until 11 March

A flu epidemic is being declared throughout the country as of 6 March, Friday, until 11 March, Wednesday.

This means schools, and pregnancy and post-natal counselling centres will be closed, preventive medical check-ups and vaccinations will be suspended, as will elective surgery and visiting hours at hospitals, BNR reported. 

It is advisable for kindergartens to remain open, with a mandatory medical check-up at the door, as well as reinforced measures for cleaning and disinfecting the premises. 

