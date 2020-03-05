Boyko Borissov: Europe Needs Common Migration Policy

"The European Union is at the forefront of maintaining peace and stability in the region in the context of the migrant crisis. Therefore, as we continue to deepen dialogue and common European action, we must find lasting solutions. "

This was stated by Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov during his meeting with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, before he leaves Sofia for Ankara on March 4.

"Europe needs a common migrant policy, urgent decisions that I am convinced can only be reached in dialogue with all the countries concerned, including Turkey," Borissov stressed.

The Bulgarian PM said that it is crucial that the management of migration is now carried out in a comprehensive and coordinated manner, in accordance with the principles of solidarity and shared responsibility.

"This remains a priority for Bulgaria, which continues to provide a high level of security at the EU's external border," Prime Minister Boyko Borissov told Charles Michel.

Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria