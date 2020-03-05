Weather Forecast: Cloudy and Rainy
It will be mostly cloudy today. Rain expected mainly in southwestern areas, it will turn to snow at higher elevations (above 700 - 800 m). Light to moderate wind from the west-northwest will blow. Maximum temperatures will be mostly between 8C and 13C, in the east up to 15C. Late in the afternoon, the precipitation will stop from the west and the clouds will clear. Atmospheric pressure will rise slightly but will remain below average for March.
This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.
