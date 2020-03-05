Weather Forecast: Cloudy and Rainy

Society » ENVIRONMENT | March 5, 2020, Thursday // 08:20| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Weather Forecast: Cloudy and Rainy www.pixabay.com

It will be mostly cloudy today. Rain expected mainly in southwestern areas, it will turn to snow at higher elevations (above 700 - 800 m). Light to moderate wind from the west-northwest will blow. Maximum temperatures will be mostly between 8C and 13C, in the east up to 15C. Late in the afternoon, the precipitation will stop from the west and the clouds will clear. Atmospheric pressure will rise slightly but will remain below average for March.

This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria