Slovenia Confirms First Case of COVID-19

Society » HEALTH | March 5, 2020, Thursday // 10:37| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Slovenia Confirms First Case of COVID-19 www.pixabay.com

Slovenia confirmed the first case of a coronavirus, Reuters reported, citing the country's health ministry.

The patient traveled to Slovenia from Morocco through neighboring Italy and is now a hospital in Ljubljana, Slovenian news agency CTA reported.

To date, 352 coronavirus tests have been performed in Slovenia.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Slovenia, COVID-19, Coronavirus
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria