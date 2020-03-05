Slovenia Confirms First Case of COVID-19
www.pixabay.com
Slovenia confirmed the first case of a coronavirus, Reuters reported, citing the country's health ministry.
The patient traveled to Slovenia from Morocco through neighboring Italy and is now a hospital in Ljubljana, Slovenian news agency CTA reported.
To date, 352 coronavirus tests have been performed in Slovenia.
