BSMEPA and BATOK will Organize an Exhibition for the Textile Industry

The Executive Agency for Promotion of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises will work for the development of the textile industry in the country through active communication with the enterprises in the sector and the organization of business events.

This was made clear during a meeting between BSMEPA Executive Director Dr. Boyko Takov and the Executive Director of the Bulgarian Textile, Apparel and Leather Association, Yordan Belovodski, Valentin Zlatkov, owner and CEO of the textile factory Valena, and Vanyo Kostadinov, manager of the textile company Vital.

One of the textile industry representatives also visited Valena's and Vital's clothing factories, and discussed the possibility of expanding the partnership between the Agency and the sector.

As part of their tour of the factories, Takov and BATOK's CEO shared that the two organizations are currently working on organizing an exhibition in the fall of 2020, in which over 60 member companies of the association, as well as other Bulgarian companies in the textile, clothing and leather sector will be able to show their products, create new contacts and find potential business partners.

Boyko Takov said that the Agency has a number of programs to encourage the companies building the textile industry, during the meeting representatives of BATOK expressed their desire to take part in trade missions organized by BSMEPA.