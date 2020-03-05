Phil Collins and “Genesis” Reunite for a Tour

The Genesis Group, led by Phil Collins, is reuniting for a tour, according to BGNES. "We all felt, 'Why not?'" Collins told BBC News. "It sounds a bit of a lame reason - but we enjoy each other's company, we enjoy playing together."

Collins, 69, will not be able to play the drums because of a back surgery, which left him unable to play for extended periods of time. He will be replaced by his 18-year-old son Nicholas.

Collins says he will try to play something at every concert, though he is very proud that his son will be his alternate.