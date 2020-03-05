Hungary Confirmed the First Cases of COVID-19 in the Country

Society » HEALTH | March 5, 2020, Thursday // 09:54| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Hungary Confirmed the First Cases of COVID-19 in the Country www.pixabay.com

The information was released by Prime Minister Viktor Orban

Hungary confirmed the first two cases of the new coronavirus in its territory. Both infected people are Iranian students studying in the Central European country. This was announced by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, quoted by BTA.

“They have no symptoms yet but the fact of the infection has been confirmed.” he wrote on Facebook.

They went to their home country for the Iranian New Year, and when they returned to Hungary, one of them asked to be examined to see if he was infected. This was announced by the head of the National Institute for Infectious Diseases.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria