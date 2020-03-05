Hungary Confirmed the First Cases of COVID-19 in the Country
The information was released by Prime Minister Viktor Orban
Hungary confirmed the first two cases of the new coronavirus in its territory. Both infected people are Iranian students studying in the Central European country. This was announced by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, quoted by BTA.
“They have no symptoms yet but the fact of the infection has been confirmed.” he wrote on Facebook.
They went to their home country for the Iranian New Year, and when they returned to Hungary, one of them asked to be examined to see if he was infected. This was announced by the head of the National Institute for Infectious Diseases.
