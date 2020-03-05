Denys Shmygal is Ukraine's New Prime Minister

www.pixabay.com

Ukrainian parliament approved the resignation of Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk. The decision was taken by 353 votes in favour and 226 against.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has proposed Deputy Prime Minister Denys Shmygal as Honcharuk's successor. He criticized the cabinet, which was formed only six months ago. 

Presenting Shmygal to lawmakers ahead of the vote, Zelensky said he hoped that "we will finally have a government for people".

Later Ukraine's parliament approved Denys Shmygal as the new prime minister.

"Ukrainians must see and feel that the state is protecting them," he said before the vote.

