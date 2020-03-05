The Louvre in Paris Reopened its Doors for Visitors

The Louvre in Paris Reopened its Doors for Visitors

The Louvre in Paris is open to visitors again. The museum closed its doors because of the coronavirus crisis on Saturday, BTA reports. The opening was greeted with applause from tourists.

The museum directorate explained that one of the priorities is to ensure the safety of associates and visitors. Therefore, additional measures will be taken

