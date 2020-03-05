Bulgarian among the Winners of an International Photo Competition (PHOTO)

Atanas Chulev is among the winners of the Sony Photo Contest. He received the national prize for Bulgaria at this year's Sony World Photography Awards 2020. The big winner on April 16.

There is one standout image to represent each nation in 2020.

"The photo was taken in one of the excavated tunnels and galleries during the First World War. Most of them can be seen on Via Ferrata De Luca-Innerkofler, but it is advisable to go with the Via Ferrata kit. ” Chulev says.

His photo will be showcased at the Sony World Photography Awards exhibition at Somerset House in London., which will take place between April 17 and May 4.

