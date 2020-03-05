Bulgaria Supports France's Proposal for Advocate General at the Court of Justice

The Government approved the Bulgarian position for the COREPER II (Committee of Permanent Representatives) meeting, in the format of the Conference of Representatives of the Governments of the Member States, to be held on 11 March 2020 in Brussels.

The intergovernmental conference will look at the appointment of a Advocate General at the Court of Justice following the death of Yves Bot.

Bulgaria supports the French Republic's proposal to appoint Jean-Richard de la Tour as Advocate General at the EU Court of Justice for the remainder of Yves Bot's term, which expires by 6 October 2024.

