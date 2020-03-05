Italy Closes all Schools and Universities in the Country

World | March 5, 2020, Thursday // 07:38| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Italy Closes all Schools and Universities in the Country www.pixabay.com

The Italian government has ordered all schools and universities to be closed by mid-March due to the spread of the new coronavirus.

This was reported by ANSA, quoted by TASS.

According to the latest data, the victims of the coronavirus in Italy are 79, 2 263 are infected, 160 have been cured.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Italy, Coronavirus, schools, universities
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria