Italy Closes all Schools and Universities in the Country
World | March 5, 2020, Thursday // 07:38| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
The Italian government has ordered all schools and universities to be closed by mid-March due to the spread of the new coronavirus.
This was reported by ANSA, quoted by TASS.
According to the latest data, the victims of the coronavirus in Italy are 79, 2 263 are infected, 160 have been cured.
