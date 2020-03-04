30 People in Rousse Monitored over Suspicions for Coronavirus, no Confirmed Cases so far

Society » HEALTH | March 4, 2020, Wednesday // 18:34| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 30 People in Rousse Monitored over Suspicions for Coronavirus, no Confirmed Cases so far www.pixabay.com

More than 30 people in the district of Rousse, Northern Bulgaria, are monitored because of suspicions for coronavirus. They have returned from the so called risky countries, which have confirmed cases of coronavirus, BNT reported.

However, Health Inspectors and GPs fail to control everyone. The Director of the Regional Health inspectorate (RHI) in Rousse, Dr. Margarita Nikolova, requested the assistance of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior and the mayors of the places.

"We call people and warn them not to leave their homes and limit their contacts. We rely on people's consciousness ," said RHI Director Dr. Margarita Nikolova.

She reported that 20 people from Singapore, which is among the risky countries, have arrived to Bulgaria through the Danube Bridge border crossing at Rousse today. March 4. They are on a trip to Veliko Turnovo and are quarantined at a local hotel.

A woman recently returned from Italy shortly before the expiry of the 14-day observation period was admitted to the infectious ward of Kanev hospital on March 2. Samples were sent to the National Reference Laboratory in Sofia, with results expected later today or tomorrow.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Coronavirus, suspicions, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria