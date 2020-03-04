30 People in Rousse Monitored over Suspicions for Coronavirus, no Confirmed Cases so far

More than 30 people in the district of Rousse, Northern Bulgaria, are monitored because of suspicions for coronavirus. They have returned from the so called risky countries, which have confirmed cases of coronavirus, BNT reported.

However, Health Inspectors and GPs fail to control everyone. The Director of the Regional Health inspectorate (RHI) in Rousse, Dr. Margarita Nikolova, requested the assistance of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior and the mayors of the places.

"We call people and warn them not to leave their homes and limit their contacts. We rely on people's consciousness ," said RHI Director Dr. Margarita Nikolova.

She reported that 20 people from Singapore, which is among the risky countries, have arrived to Bulgaria through the Danube Bridge border crossing at Rousse today. March 4. They are on a trip to Veliko Turnovo and are quarantined at a local hotel.

A woman recently returned from Italy shortly before the expiry of the 14-day observation period was admitted to the infectious ward of Kanev hospital on March 2. Samples were sent to the National Reference Laboratory in Sofia, with results expected later today or tomorrow.