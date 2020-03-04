Schools in 10 Regions of the Country Closed over the Flu Outbreak

The Ministry of Education has announced that schools are closing down in 10 regions of the country over the flu outbreak. In three regions – Bourgas, Pernik and Shumen – all schools are closed, in seven regions only some.

As of today until 8 March, schools are closed in the municipalities of Kostinbrod, Svoge, Botevgrad, Pravets, Zlatitsa, Koprivshtitsa, and Sofia-region.

As of today, 4 March until the end of the week there will be no school in the municipalities of Blagoevgrad and Varna. School is also out in the municipalities of Dryanovo and Tryavna. On 4 and 5 March the school in the village of Most, Kurdzhali region will be closed, and schools will be closed for today in the municipalities of Balchik, Kavarna and General Toshevo, Dobrich region, as well as the municipalities of Dulovo and Sitovo, Silistra region, BNR reported.