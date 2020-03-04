Iranian Media: Iran's First Vice President has Contracted the COVID-19

Iran's first vice-president, Eshaq Jahangiri, tested positive for the new coronavirus and underwent treatment, IranWire news site reported today, quoted by Reuters.

The online media cited an "informed source". So far, there is no confirmation from the Iranian authorities.

Several Iranian officials have contracted the coronavirus. A senior government official died Monday.

