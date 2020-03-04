Iranian Media: Iran's First Vice President has Contracted the COVID-19
World | March 4, 2020, Wednesday // 18:22| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Iran's first vice-president, Eshaq Jahangiri, tested positive for the new coronavirus and underwent treatment, IranWire news site reported today, quoted by Reuters.
The online media cited an "informed source". So far, there is no confirmation from the Iranian authorities.
Several Iranian officials have contracted the coronavirus. A senior government official died Monday.
- » First Case of a COVID-19 in Argentina
- » Czech President's Office Computers Hacked: Data had been Leaking for at least Several Months
- » The Taliban will not Negotiate with Kabul until it Releases Thousands of Taliban from Prisons
- » At Least 22 People Killed in Tornado in Tennessee
- » EC Urges Turkey to Return to Compliance with the Migration Agreement
- » Hungary Won't Allow any Migrants into its Territory