Eurostat: Bulgaria among the Countries with Highest Risk of Poverty or Social Exclusion

In 2018, non-European Union citizens were at a higher risk of poverty or social exclusion than foreign European Union (EU) citizens or national citizens. Across the whole of the EU, 45% of non-EU citizens were assessed to be at risk of poverty or social exclusion compared with 29% of foreign EU citizens and 21% for nationals.

Being at risk of poverty or social exclusion means to be in at least one of the following three conditions: at risk of poverty after social transfers (income poverty), severely materially deprived or living in households with very low work intensity.

Among the EU Member States, the at risk of poverty or social exclusion rate recorded for non-EU citizens was highest in Greece (58%), followed by Sweden and Spain (both 56%), Belgium (51%), Croatia and France (both 50%). For foreign EU citizens, the rate was the highest in Greece (47%), Spain (45%) and Italy (40%).

The highest at risk of poverty or social exclusion rate for nationals was observed in Greece (33%), followed by Romania (30%), Bulgaria (28%) and Italy (27%).

In 2018, Czechia recorded the lowest at risk of poverty or social exclusion rate for nationals (11%) and for foreign EU citizens (4%), while Poland had the lowest rate for non-EU citizens (18%).

