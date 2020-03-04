President Rumen Radev Discussed the Increased Migration Pressure towards the EU with the German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier
Head of State Rumen Radev discussed today the increased migration pressure along the external land EU borders in a telephone talk with his German counterpart President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. The escalation of tension in the Middle East and the ensuing risks for the EU were among the topics of the conversation, the presidential press office reported.
The Bulgarian Head of State reiterated his call for working out an EU operational plan for actions related to the migration pressure and also for a timely support for the protection of the external borders of Bulgaria and Greece. The two Presidents shared the view that a unified European policy is needed and also comprehensive measures for guaranteeing European security and stability.
