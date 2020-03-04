Weather Forecast: Mostly Cloudy with Rain in the West

It will be mostly cloudy today, with rain in the western part of the country. Around noon and in the afternoon, isolated thunderstorms possible in western Bulgaria, where the wind will start blowing from the west-northwest. In eastern Bulgaria, light to moderate south-southwest winds will continue. Daytime temperatures will drop to maximums mostly between 14C and 19C, in Sofia around 15C. Atmospheric pressure is significantly lower than the monthly average and will rise slowly during the day.

This is the National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.