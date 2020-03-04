Weather Forecast: Mostly Cloudy with Rain in the West

Society » ENVIRONMENT | March 4, 2020, Wednesday // 07:51| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Weather Forecast: Mostly Cloudy with Rain in the West www.pixabay.com

It will be mostly cloudy today, with rain in the western part of the country. Around noon and in the afternoon, isolated thunderstorms possible in western Bulgaria, where the wind will start blowing from the west-northwest. In eastern Bulgaria, light to moderate south-southwest winds will continue. Daytime temperatures will drop to maximums mostly between 14C and 19C, in Sofia around 15C. Atmospheric pressure is significantly lower than the monthly average and will rise slowly during the day.

This is the National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), Weather forecast
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria