EC Allocates 700 Million Euros to Greece to Tackle Refugee Flows

Society | March 4, 2020, Wednesday // 11:03| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: EC Allocates 700 Million Euros to Greece to Tackle Refugee Flows www.pixabay.com

The European Commission will allocate € 700 million to Greece to tackle the flows of Syrian refugees seeking to enter Europe through Turkey. This was announced today by the chairman of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, at a joint press conference in Greece with Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the head of the European Council and the President of the European Parliament, BTA reported.

Earlier, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi called on EU countries to provide more assistance to Greece in the face of a new wave of migrants from Syria and other parts of the Middle East. "Greece is an EU member state, so its main source of support is European resources. It needs more. That is very clear," he added.

At the same time, the commissioner praised Turkey, which shelters some 3.7 million Syrian refugees, saying it was "very good" in providing shelter for them.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: European Commission, Filippo Grandi, refugees
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria