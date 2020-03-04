EC Allocates 700 Million Euros to Greece to Tackle Refugee Flows

The European Commission will allocate € 700 million to Greece to tackle the flows of Syrian refugees seeking to enter Europe through Turkey. This was announced today by the chairman of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, at a joint press conference in Greece with Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the head of the European Council and the President of the European Parliament, BTA reported.

Earlier, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi called on EU countries to provide more assistance to Greece in the face of a new wave of migrants from Syria and other parts of the Middle East. "Greece is an EU member state, so its main source of support is European resources. It needs more. That is very clear," he added.

At the same time, the commissioner praised Turkey, which shelters some 3.7 million Syrian refugees, saying it was "very good" in providing shelter for them.