First Case of a COVID-19 in Argentina

Argentine doctors have confirmed the first case of coronavirus infection in the country. This was announced at a press conference by Argentine Health Minister Ginés González García.

According to the minister, the patient returned to Argentina after traveling to Europe, including visiting Italy. He is currently in a private hospital in Buenos Aires and is isolated from other patients. "The severity of his condition is estimated to be mild," said González García.

"He lives alone. He visited a doctor the evening of his arrival in Buenos Aires, so we can safely say that the likelihood of contact with locals is very low," the head of the Buenos Aires Health Department.

As Gonzalez Garcia specified, the patient was still not showing any symptoms of illness during airport control.

