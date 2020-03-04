Iran Releases more than 54,000 Prisoners to Combat the Spread of the new COVID-19

Society » HEALTH | March 4, 2020, Wednesday // 10:29| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Iran Releases more than 54,000 Prisoners to Combat the Spread of the new COVID-19 www.pixabay.com

Iran has temporarily released more than 54,000 prisoners in an attempt to combat the spread of new coronavirus infection in crowded prisons, the BBC reported.

Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili told reporters that the inmates were granted furlough after testing negative for Covid-19 and posting bail.

"Security prisoners" sentenced to more than five years will not be let out.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Coronavirus, Iran, prisoners
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria