Iran Releases more than 54,000 Prisoners to Combat the Spread of the new COVID-19
www.pixabay.com
Iran has temporarily released more than 54,000 prisoners in an attempt to combat the spread of new coronavirus infection in crowded prisons, the BBC reported.
Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili told reporters that the inmates were granted furlough after testing negative for Covid-19 and posting bail.
"Security prisoners" sentenced to more than five years will not be let out.
