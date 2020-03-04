At Least 22 People Killed in Tornado in Tennessee

World | March 4, 2020, Wednesday // 07:42| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: At Least 22 People Killed in Tornado in Tennessee www.pixabay.com

A tornado swept through Tennessee, killing at least 22 people and destroying at least 40 buildings, the Associated Press reported.

Police and firefighters continue to search for people buried under the rubble.

One of the tornadoes damaged downtown Nashville and left hundreds of people homeless and broke the stained glass windows of a historic church.

"My heart is broken. We have lost lives across the state," said Gov. Bill Lee.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Tennessee, tornado, killed
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria