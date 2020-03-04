At Least 22 People Killed in Tornado in Tennessee
A tornado swept through Tennessee, killing at least 22 people and destroying at least 40 buildings, the Associated Press reported.
Police and firefighters continue to search for people buried under the rubble.
One of the tornadoes damaged downtown Nashville and left hundreds of people homeless and broke the stained glass windows of a historic church.
"My heart is broken. We have lost lives across the state," said Gov. Bill Lee.
