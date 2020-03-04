Srbijagas: Bulgaria will Pay Big Penalty if it Abandons the Turk Stream Project

The annual regional business forum is being held at Kopaonik Ski Resort in southwestern Serbia from March 1-4. On it, the director of the state-owned company Srbijagas Dusan Bajatovic revealed details about the Turkish Stream project and the country's gasification after its completion.

In Serbia, 550,000 households are expected to be gasified, and the extension of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline will be realized, said Dusan Bajatovic, director of state-owned Srbijagas.

"About 550,000 households will be gasified. The cost of gasification will be 780 euros." Bajovic told the forum.

According to the director of the national gas company, there is no doubt that Bulgaria has started to buy pipes under the Turk Stream project and will have to pay a large penalty if it refuses to participate in the project.

Serbia's Aleksandar Vucic told RIA Novosti in January that Serbia hopes to receive the first Turk Stream gas by the end of 2020.

The 930km pipeline that runs along the bottom of the Black Sea from Russia to Turkey was officially launched in January. TurkStream then stretches to Bulgaria, which is already receiving gas via the pipeline, but is yet to complete the section connecting it to the Serbian border.

Belgrade finished laying more than 400 kilometers of the pipeline through the country's territory to the Hungarian border in December, but the unfinished Bulgarian section is stalling the long-waited gas imports, RT reported.