Today Is the World Obesity Day

On March 4 we mark the World Obesity Day. The idea is to encourage people around the world to maintain a healthy weight.

Obesity, especially in developed countries, is increasing and acquiring a pandemic.

In five years, it is expected that every second person will be overweight, with currently 40% of people over 18 in the world weighing more than normal.

World Obesity Day is an annual campaign that aims to stimulate and support practical actions that will help people achieve and maintain a healthy weight and reverse the global obesity crisis.

World Obesity Federation is changing the World Obesity Day from October 11 to March 4. Activities timed to what has traditionally been World Obesity Day on 11 October, and to set the foundation for the new World Obesity Day on March 4, 2020, in concert with members and partners across the globe.

As mentioned in newsletters, existing and highly impactful days and weeks including European Obesity Day and National Obesity Care Week and World Obesity Day have aligned dates and will hold events and activities in conjunction with World Obesity Day on 4 March 2020. The new World Obesity Day 2020 will focus on changing the narratives around obesity globally in coordination with national and regional efforts.