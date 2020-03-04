Czech President's Office Computers Hacked: Data had been Leaking for at least Several Months

Foreign hackers have contacted the computer network of the Czech president's office and have been providing information of unknown nature for several months, Czech state television reported, citing the Office for the Protection of Personal Information.

"The newspaper’s IT experts said that data from computers at the seat of President Miloš Zeman had been leaking to IP addresses abroad for at least a number of months. However it is not clear what kind of information the hackers may have acquired. The office is investigating the situation," Mladá fronta Dnes reported.

Presidential spokesman Jiří Ovčáček declined to comment on the situation. For their part, the Cybersecurity Office, the National Organized Crime Commission and the Military Intelligence Agency have refused to inform journalists about the progress of the investigation.