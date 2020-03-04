The EC Provides another € 45 Million for Coronavirus-Related Research

The European Commission has announced that it is providing up to € 45 million for the development of new ways to detect and treat Covid-19 viruses. With the established cooperation with pharmaceutical manufacturers, a total of EUR 90 million is expected to be attracted, BTA reported.

EU Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth Mariya Gabriel welcomes the joint approach in seeking a way out of the global threat. According to her, the studies will increase the readiness for action in future such cases.

Since the beginning of the year, the EU has allocated over € 70 million to explore options to limit the spread of the virus. The EC adds that it is working closely with the World Health Organization to ensure a swift and coherent European response.