PM Borissov and Recep Erdogan Discussed the Migrant Crisis

In a televised address, Turkish President Erdogan said Turkey can no longer cope with the new wave of refugees. In search of a solution to the migration crisis for Bulgaria and the EU tonight, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and Turkish President Recep Erdogan are meeting at a working dinner in Ankara on March 2, BNT reported.

Prior to his leaving to Ankara to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Prime Minister Borissov announced that he had spoken with a number of European leaders, the key to the talks being the need for a pan-European response and a balanced solution between solidarity and responsibility.

He told journalists that he wishes to continue the good and friendly neighbourly relations with Turkey and that his talks with Erdogan will focus on the opportunities for overcoming the tension caused by the increased migrant flow from Turkey to the EU in the last days and the measures for deescalating the tension in Syria.

Borissov proposed that centres be set up outside of the EU to immediately accommodate the migrants. The expenses will be covered by the Union, he specified.

During the meeting with the Turkish President, Borissov will also talk about the good bilateral relations and the opportunities to deepen them.