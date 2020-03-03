Bulgaria Celebrates the Day of Liberation

Today - March 3, Bulgaria celebrates its national holiday - the day of Liberation. 141 years ago (18 February in old style), Russia and Turkey signed the San Stefano Peace Treaty in 1878, which provides for the rebuilding of the Principality of Bulgaria.

For the first time the celebration was celebrated on 19 February 1880 as "The Day of the Emperor Alexander II's Assassination and the Conclusion of the San Stefano Peace Treaty", and since 1888 is celebrated as the Liberation Day of Bulgaria. The day is designated as a national holiday by Decree 236 of the State Council, issued on 27 February 1990, and by the 9th National Assembly of 5 March 1990.

Everywhere in the country the holiday will be celebrated with church rituals, offering wreaths and flowers to the monuments of the Russo-Turkish war, festive processions and concerts.

Traditionally, many people are expected to celebrate the holiday at the Monument of Freedom of Mount St. Nicholas (Shipka).

This year, the official ritual commemorating the 142nd anniversary of the liberation of Bulgaria on Shipka peak is being cancelled on the recommendation of the national operational headquarters for countering the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The monument of freedom remains open to the public who wish to pay their respects.

The reason why the operational headquarters made its recommendation is that large gatherings of people entail epidemiological risks. Even though there is no registered coronavirus case in the country, there is currently an influenza B virus spike in Bulgaria.

The Presidency has indicated that even though the celebrations have been cancelled, President Rumen Radev will lay flowers on Shipka peak and will deliver an address on the occasion of Bulgaria’s national day.