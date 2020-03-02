Back Migrant Integration: Highest Overcrowding Rate in Bulgaria

Society | March 2, 2020, Monday // 17:48| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Back Migrant Integration: Highest Overcrowding Rate in Bulgaria www.pixabay.com

In the European Union (EU), 35% of non-EU citizens were living in overcrowded households in 2018, meaning they did not have the number of rooms appropriate to the size of the household. By contrast, this rate was 17% for nationals and 20% for foreign EU citizens (i.e. EU citizens residing in another EU country), Eurostat reported.

Among EU Member States, the overcrowding rate recorded for non-EU citizens was the highest in Bulgaria (60%), Croatia (59%), Poland (56 %), Greece (55%) and Italy (54%). The lowest rates were observed in Malta (8%) and Cyprus (5%).

For foreign EU citizens, the overcrowding rate was highest in Greece and Italy (both 45%). In Malta there was not a significant number of foreign EU citizens living in overcrowded households in 2018.

The highest overcrowding rates for nationals were recorded in Romania (47%), Bulgaria (44%), Latvia (42%) and Croatia (41%), while the lowest were in Cyprus (2%) and Ireland (1%).

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, EU, Overcrowding Rate
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria