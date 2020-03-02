Road Toll System Started Operations

Society | March 2, 2020, Monday // 17:44| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Road Toll System Started Operations www.pixabay.com

After a short pause in the work of the toll system on March 2, it is already functioning normally. There are no problems and queues at the border checkpoints, the National Toll Administrationannounced.

The toll system did not operate for about 43 minutes this morning. This break was due to a software update of the system. In the meantime, anyone who wanted - mostly foreign lorry drivers - to buy route maps could do so at the border checkpoints.

Since the launch of the toll system on March 1st, up to now, 25 compensation fees have been imposed on drivers who had neither route cards nor on-board devices. The grace period is until March 27 for all heavy goods vehicles to be upgraded technically.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, toll system
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria