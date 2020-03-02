Liberation of Bulgaria Celebrations on Shipka Peak Cancelled over Coronavirus Risk

Tomorrow's official ritual commemorating the 142nd anniversary of the liberation of Bulgaria on Shipka peak is being cancelled on the recommendation of the national operational headquarters for countering the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The monument of freedom remains open to the public who wish to pay their respects.

The reason why the operational headquarters made its recommendation is that large gatherings of people entail epidemiological risks. Even though there is no registered coronavirus case in the country, there is currently an influenza B virus spike in Bulgaria.

The Presidency has indicated that even though the celebrations have been cancelled, President Rumen Radev will lay flowers on Shipka peak and will deliver an address on the occasion of Bulgaria’s national day, BNR reported.