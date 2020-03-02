Hungary Won't Allow any Migrants into its Territory

World | March 2, 2020, Monday // 15:50| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Hungary Won't Allow any Migrants into its Territory www.pixabay.com

This was stated by Foreign Minister Peter Siarto

"Hungary will not allow any migrants into its territory." This was stated by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Siarto after his meeting in Belgrade with Serbian Minister of European Affairs Jadranka Joksimović.

Siarto expressed concern about what is happening in Turkey and Syria, as well as about the situation at the Turkish-Greek border following the Ankara authorities' decision to open the border for migrants heading for Europe.

"Several hundred thousand migrants can be expected in the coming weeks and months," Siarto stressed.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Hungary, migrants
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria