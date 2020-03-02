Hungary Won't Allow any Migrants into its Territory

This was stated by Foreign Minister Peter Siarto

"Hungary will not allow any migrants into its territory." This was stated by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Siarto after his meeting in Belgrade with Serbian Minister of European Affairs Jadranka Joksimović.

Siarto expressed concern about what is happening in Turkey and Syria, as well as about the situation at the Turkish-Greek border following the Ankara authorities' decision to open the border for migrants heading for Europe.

"Several hundred thousand migrants can be expected in the coming weeks and months," Siarto stressed.