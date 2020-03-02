Accor and Visa Form Global Partnership

Paris and San Francisco, February 18th, 2020 – Today, Accor, a world-leading hospitality group, and Visa (V: NYSE), the global leader in digital payments, announced a global partnership to bring new payment experiences to ALL-Accor Live Limitless loyalty members.

The partnership will bring together Accor’s loyalty program and Visa’s global payment capabilities to create the new ALL Visa card. Members who apply for the new Visa card will be able to use it for everyday purchases everywhere Visa is accepted. Accor will be collaborating with Visa partner financial institutions and banks in key markets across Europe, North and South America, Middle East and Asia Pacific to issue the new ALL Visa card. It will offer members tailored rewards based on customer preferences and the ability to earn more loyalty points when staying at an Accor property or when making purchases.

Accor boasts a portfolio of strong and iconic brands across all segments in the most promising markets around the globe. Through strategic acquisitions and partnerships with prestigious luxury and lifestyle brands such as Raffles, Fairmont, Sofitel, Banyan Tree, Mondrian and Delano, the Group offers unique experiences through its 39 hotel brands, in more than 5,000 hotels and residences across 110 destinations.

Through the partnership with Visa, Accor is enhancing the benefits of its recently launched loyalty program, ALL–Accor Live Limitless, to its 64M loyal member base and more than 250M customers globally. The introduction of the ALL Visa card will enable the Accor Group to engage customers beyond their stay, via an industry leading loyalty program, offering ALL members the ability to earn points, enjoy new experiences and even more hotel nights.

The introduction of ALL Visa payment cards aims to leverage Accor’s augmented hospitality ecosystem to engage customers beyond their stay via industry-leading benefits and innovative digital, mobile-first experiences.

The cobranded payment cards will generate additional customer engagement in hotels and new member recruitment opportunities for ALL as well as spend uplift.

Sébastien Bazin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Accor, said:

“Partnering with Visa will be a huge boost to Accor as we embark on the shared journey to develop an innovative co-branded payment card. This new initiative will provide unmatched benefits to our members and reinforce the success of our ALL loyalty program by increasing our member base driving additional engagement and giving each member incentives to stay with us more frequently and easily. The development of ALL is a major milestone for us, and in Visa we are very pleased to have found a partner which shares our passion for delivering everyday rewards and recognition.”

Al Kelly, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Visa, said:

“We are delighted to partner with Accor and support the introduction of a new customer loyalty program. Today’s digitally-savvy consumers expect rewards that are tailored to their needs and offer new and unique experiences. I am extremely excited about the power of Accor’s expertise in hospitality coming together with Visa’s global network and digital capabilities. This combination will translate into attractive loyalty and payment products that will be at the forefront of the hospitality market.”