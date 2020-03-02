Grigor Dimitrov Back in the ATP Top 20 Ranking!

March 2, 2020
Grigor Dimitrov Back in the ATP Top 20 Ranking!

Grigor Dimitrov returned to the world top 20! Novak Djokovic continues to hold the first place.

Here are the ATP Rankings (singles), as of 2 March 2020:

 

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB)

2. Rafael Nadal (ESP)

3. Dominic Thiem (AUT)

4. Roger Federer (SUI)

5. Daniil Medvedev (RUS)

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE)

7. Alexander Zverev (GER)

8. Matteo Berrettini (ITA)

9. Gael Monfils (FRA)

10. David Goffin (BEL)

11. Fabio Fognini (ITA)

12. Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP)

13. Diego Schwartzman (ARG)

14. Andrey Rublev (RUS)

15. Karen Khachanov (RUS)

16. Denis Shapovalov (CAN)

17. Stan Wawrinka (SUI)

18. Cristian Garín (CHI)

19. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL)

20. Félix Auger-Aliassime (CAN)

