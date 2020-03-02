PM Borissov to Meet with Turkish President Recep Erdogan
Prime Minister Boyko Borissov will meet with Turkish President Recep Erdogan in Ankara. The focus of their conversation will be on the situation in Syria and the situation with migrants.
The two leaders will discuss actions that will help tackle the crisis and curb migrant pressure in the region.
Borissov discussed the migrant wave in a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. In it, he noted that Turkey should not be left alone in such a situation and needs to be supported urgently.
