Emmanuel Macron: France will Help Greece and Bulgaria to Protect their Borders

"France is ready to offer assistance to protect EU borders" said French president Macron. With the worsening situation in the Syrian province of Idlib, Turkey says it will no longer be able to restrict migrant and refugee flows and open its borders with the EU.

The bloc’s executive body, the European Commission, has called for an emergency meeting of EU migration ministers and said it was ready to engage its border agency Frontex to help police the bloc’s external border with Turkey in Greece and Bulgaria, Reuters reported.

"Full solidarity with Greece and Bulgaria, France is ready to contribute to European efforts to give them rapid assistance and protect the borders. We must act together to avoid a humanitarian and migration crisis." Macron wrote in a tweet.

Yesterday, after an emergency meeting of the Greek National Security Council, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said the refugee situation was "an active, serious, exceptional and asymmetric threat towas facing a "severe" threat from thousands of migrants gathering on its borders after Turkey eased curbs on their movement. "This movement is guided and encouraged by Turkey".

Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu told the Daily Sabah newspaper that 100,000 migrants have crossed the border with Greece.