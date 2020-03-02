China Produces over 110 Million Protective Masks a Day due to the Coronavirus

Authorities said they were able to overcome the shortage of this product

China currently produces 116 million medical and other protective masks a day. In a month, production has increased 12-fold, the State Committee on Development and Reforms said today, cited by BTA.

Due to the spread of the disease caused by the new coronavirus, wearing masks is mandatory in most parts of China. Authorities said they have been able to overcome the shortage of this product in an urgent need in the current epidemic period. It is estimated that a person is required to wear an average of two masks per day in areas with high and medium incidence.

Some population groups, such as medics, military, police officers, and municipal and government officials, receive masks free of charge.