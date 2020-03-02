Johnny Depp and Alice Cooper with a Concert in Bulgaria

The event will take place in the Arena Armeec Hall in Sofia

Hollywood star Johnny Depp, rock singer Alice Cooper and co-founder of Aerosmith Joe Perry will arrive in Bulgaria in September. They will perform at a big concert with Hollywood Vampires band at the Arena Armeec on September 11th.

The band performs songs by great rock musicians who are no longer alive.

