No "Blue" and "Green" Zone on March 3rd in Sofia, Special Traffic Organization to be Introduced

The following traffic organization is introduced in the Capital, on the occasion of the solemn celebration of the National holiday of the Republic of Bulgaria – March 3.

1.The entry in the both directions, the stay and the parking of road vehicles shall be prohibited as follows:

1.1.From 18:30 till the end of the event on February 29, 2020 on “Aksakov” Str. between "G.S. Rakovski" Str. and "Dyakon Ignatiy" Str.

1.2. From 08:00 to 12:30 on March 3, 2020:

on "Oborishte" Str. between "Vasil Levski" Blvd. and "G.S. Rakovski" Str.;

on "Moskovska" Str. between "Vasil Levski" Blvd. and "G.S. Rakovski" Str.;

on “11-ti avgust” Str. between "Knyaz Al. Dondukov" Blvd. and "Sv. Al. Nevski" Sqr.;

on “15-ti noemvri” Str. between "Tsar Osvoboditel" Blvd. and "Sv. Al. Nevski" Sqr.;



1.3. From 14:00 to 20:00 on March 3, 2020:

on “Tsar Osvoboditel” Blvd. between "Vasil Levski" Blvd. and "G.S. Rakovski" Str.;

on “15-ti noemvri” Str. between "Tsar Osvoboditel" Blvd. and "Sv. Al. Nevski" Sqr.;

on "Aksakov" Str. between “Vasil Levski” Blvd. and "G.S. Rakovski" Str.;

on “Tsar Shishman” Str. between “Slavyanska” Str. and “Narodno Sabranie” Sqr.;

on "6-ti septemvri" Str. between “Slavyanska” Str. and “Tsar Osvoboditel” Blvd.;

оn "Hadzhi Dimitar" Str. between "Vasil Levski" Blvd. and “Tsar Shishman” Str.

1.4. From 11:30 to 12:30 on March 3, 2020 on “Lege” Str. between "Saborna" Str. and "Atanas Burov" Sqr.

2. The stay and parking of road vehicles, with the exception of the vehicles providing the events, shall be prohibited as follows:

2.1. From 15:00 on February 29, 2020 until the end of the concert, with the exception of the places for “business subscription” paid parking zones:

on “Aksakov” Str. between "G. Benkovski" Str. and "Dyakon Ignatiy" Str.;

on the parking lot on "Kn. Alexander I" Sqr.

2.2. From 12:00 on March 02, 2020 to 07:00 on March 3, 2020 on the northwest arch of “Sv. Al. Nevski” Sqr. between “Oborishte” Str. and “11-ti avgust” Str. - half part.

2.3. From 07:00 to 12:30 on March 3, 2020:

on the parking lot of "Nikolay Gyaurov" Sqr.

2.4. From 07:00 to 21:00 on March 3, 2020:

on the parking lots of “Narodno Sabranie” Sqr.;

on the parking lots of "Sv. Al. Nevski " Sqr. and the art bazaars shall be closed;

on "Oborishte" Str. between "G.S. Rakovski" Str. and “Vasil Levski” Blvd.

3. From 20:00 until the end of the events on March 3, 2020, the entry of road vehicles shall be prohibited on "Tsar Osvoboditel" Blvd. between "15-ti noemvri" Str. and "G.S. Rakovski" Str., only if necessary and at the discretion of the Road Police Department at the Capital Directorate of Interior.

“Urban Mobility Center” EAD will provide specialized towing vehicles for forced relocation of vehicles parked in violation, only by order of the Road Police Department at the Capital Directorate of Interior, for the time and place specified above, according to Article 171, item 5 of the Road Traffic Act.