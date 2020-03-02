Bulgaria is the Country with Highest Mortality Rate

Bulgaria is the country with the highest mortality rate, data of the World Health Organization show. Mortality rate in this country is 15.4 per 1,000 people. Like in the rest of the European countries, the high mortality rate in Bulgaria is due to diseases of the cardiovascular system, non-infectious and cancer diseases.

The high mortality worldwide is due to several factors: infectious diseases, insufficient healthcare, malnutrition, cardiovascular diseases, violence, cancer diseases and accidents. The countries with high mortality and low birth rates are facing a demographic collapse. Bulgaria, together with Ukraine, Lithuania, Serbia, Croatia, Georgia and Russia is part of this negative ranking./ BNR

