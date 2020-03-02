Official: Pulev vs. Joshua on June 20 in London

The long-awaited official confirmation of the match between Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev is already a fact. This was announced by Pulev on its official Facebook profile.

“The contract is already officially signed,” the 38-year-old former European amateur super-heavyweight champion wrote on his Facebook page. “I am happy to be able to show the world how strong I am.”, said Pulev.

The date is June 20, the venue - Tottenham Hotspur in London, the battle - for the heavyweight world title.

 

