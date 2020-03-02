A Man Took 30 Hostages at a Shopping Mall in the Philippines
Crime | March 2, 2020, Monday // 11:48| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
An armed man took about 30 people hostage in the Philippines' capital, Manila. This was reported by the media, citing police, BGNES reported.
The incident happened at a mall.
The mayor of Manila earlier said that a security guard was holding at least 30 people in the administrative center of the mall and had shot at least one person.
- » 24 People Accused of Online Rumor-Mongering about the Spread of the Coronavirus Arrested in Iran
- » One Tonne of Cocaine Seized in Venezuelan Waters
- » Producer Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty
- » Bulgarian Woman Arrested for Drug Trafficking in Spain
- » 43 Migrants were Found in a Truck in Northern Macedonia
- » The Interior Ministry has no Information on an Investigation by the Spanish Authorities against PM Borissov