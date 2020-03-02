A Man Took 30 Hostages at a Shopping Mall in the Philippines

Crime | March 2, 2020, Monday // 11:48| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: A Man Took 30 Hostages at a Shopping Mall in the Philippines www.pixabay.com

An armed man took about 30 people hostage in the Philippines' capital, Manila. This was reported by the media, citing police, BGNES reported.

The incident happened at a mall.

The mayor of Manila earlier said that a security guard was holding at least 30 people in the administrative center of the mall and had shot at least one person.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Hostages, Philippines, Manila
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria