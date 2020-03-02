Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva is on a Working Visit to Berlin
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria Ekaterina Zaharieva is on a working visit to Berlin. This was reported by the Press Center Directorate of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
In the course of his visit, Minister Zaharieva will meet with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany, Heiko Maas, with the Chairman of the Bundestag Committee on European Union Gunther Krichbaum, and with Prof. Dr. Norbert Lammert, President of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation.
Minister Zaharieva will participate in the conference "2020: The Conference on the Future of Europe", organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany and the Bertelsmann Foundation.
During the conference, 75 citizens from Germany, France and Poland will discuss with experts issues relevant to Europe's future: European values, globalization and foreign trade, progress and sustainable development, solidarity. Minister Zaharieva will welcome the participants and together with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will debate with the citizens.
