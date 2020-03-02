Weather Forecast: Cloudy and Windy

Society » ENVIRONMENT | March 2, 2020, Monday // 10:59| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Weather Forecast: Cloudy and Windy www.pixabay.com

Today, moderate, occasionally strong southwestern winds, will continue to bring warm air. Variable cloudiness, considerable before noon in western Bulgaria, where patchy light rain is forecast. Maximum temperatures between 16C and 21C. Atmospheric pressure will drop and be slightly lower than the March average.

This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Weather forecast, NIMH, cloudy, winds
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria