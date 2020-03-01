Minister of Energy Temenuzhka Petkova: Bulgaria is Integral Part of the Southern Gas Corridor

Our country is an integral part of the Southern Gas Corridor through the Greece-Bulgaria gas interconnector. The fourth gas corridor in Europe plays an important geostrategic role for the diversification of the gas supplies for Bulgaria and the region, this country’s Minister of Energy Temenuzhka Petkova said, reported by BNR.

At the meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council in Baku Minister Petkova pointed out that the Greece-Bulgaria interconnector is a key element in the construction of a vertical corridor for gas supplies to Romania and Hungary. Bulgaria will receive 1 billion cubic meters of Azeri gas per year from the Shah Deniz 2 gas field via the Bulgaria-Greece interconnector.

