Two Migrant Groups were Prevented from Entering Bulgaria
March 1, 2020, Sunday
www.pixabay.com
Bulgaria’s, border police prevented two migrant groups, each consisting of about 30 people, from entering the country from Turkey early in the morning on February 28, Bulgaria’s Defence Minister Krasimir Karakachanov said in a statement for the media on February 28, BNT reported.
He said that the army should cooperate fully and take all necessary measures to protect the state border, while not allowing any illegal migrants on the territory of Bulgaria.
