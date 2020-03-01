Bulgarians Celebrate Baba Marta Today!

Society | March 1, 2020, Sunday // 15:10| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarians Celebrate Baba Marta Today! novinite.bg

Today, Bulgarians are celebrating Baba Marta (Grandma March) holiday, which is observed each year on March 1.

On this day, people greet each other with “Happy Baba Marta” and exchange adornments called “martenitsi” (named after the month of March).

The martenitsi are made of white and red threads and are most often worn as bracelets or come in the shape of a pair of male and female dolls, called Pizho and Penda, which are attached to one’s garment.

The martenitsi are worn until one sees a stork or a tree in blossom, signs associated with the arrival of spring.

Baba Marta is a mythical figure, bringing with her the end of the winter and the start of the spring, with the adornments worn for health.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Baba Marta, Bulgarians, holiday
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria