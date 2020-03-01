Bulgarians Celebrate Baba Marta Today!

Today, Bulgarians are celebrating Baba Marta (Grandma March) holiday, which is observed each year on March 1.

On this day, people greet each other with “Happy Baba Marta” and exchange adornments called “martenitsi” (named after the month of March).

The martenitsi are made of white and red threads and are most often worn as bracelets or come in the shape of a pair of male and female dolls, called Pizho and Penda, which are attached to one’s garment.

The martenitsi are worn until one sees a stork or a tree in blossom, signs associated with the arrival of spring.

Baba Marta is a mythical figure, bringing with her the end of the winter and the start of the spring, with the adornments worn for health.