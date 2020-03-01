Bulgarians Celebrate Baba Marta Today!
Today, Bulgarians are celebrating Baba Marta (Grandma March) holiday, which is observed each year on March 1.
On this day, people greet each other with “Happy Baba Marta” and exchange adornments called “martenitsi” (named after the month of March).
The martenitsi are made of white and red threads and are most often worn as bracelets or come in the shape of a pair of male and female dolls, called Pizho and Penda, which are attached to one’s garment.
The martenitsi are worn until one sees a stork or a tree in blossom, signs associated with the arrival of spring.
Baba Marta is a mythical figure, bringing with her the end of the winter and the start of the spring, with the adornments worn for health.
- » Two Migrant Groups were Prevented from Entering Bulgaria
- » Bulgaria and Greece Boost Border Controls after Turkey Said it Won't Stop the Refugees from Entering the EU
- » Decrease of the Number of Births in Bulgaria in 2019
- » Chief Health State Inspector Dr.Angel Kunchev: The Coronavirus Spread into Bulgaria is Inevitable
- » NIMH: Maximum Temperatures between 8C and 13C, Rain in the Evening
- » PM Borissov Convened an Extraordinary Meeting of the Security Council because of the Coronavirus